Bills’ Darrynton Evans took commercial flight to play vs. Bears

Buffalo Bills running back Darrynton Evans had quite a Saturday.

Not only did he have nine carries for 65 yards and one touchdown, but he also had to do some running before the Bills’ 24-21 preseason finale win over the Chicago Bears.

In Evans’ social media post on X, due to flight issues, he almost had to drive himself to Chicago if he wanted to make the game on time to be able to play.

It isn’t known why Evans was not on Buffalo’s team flight, but the important thing is that he made it to the game in time to pull off some spectacular plays. Evidently it must have been some sort of accident if he was allowed to suit up.

In the game, Evans had a 35-yard run that culminated in a touchdown and along the way, he broke so many tackles that it was hard to count. It was good to see Evans play as well as he did given that he’s competing for the backup RB spot behind presumed starter James Cook.

Crazy Story about this weekend. Almost had to Drive to Chicago to make this game due to flight issues. Luckily enough was able to take a Commercial Flight from Buffalo to Chicago just in time for this Game❗️Wouldn’t miss it for nothing 💯 #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/67za6FfQYn — Darrynton Evans (@ItzLiveee) August 26, 2023

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire