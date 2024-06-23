Bills’ DaQuan Jones says new-look D-line ‘coming together’

The Buffalo Bills have had highlighted roster changes around the playmaker positions on both sides of the ball this offseason.

The defensive line can be tossed in there, too.

The 2024 NFL draft saw DeWayne Carter (third round) and Javon Solomon (fifth round) head to Buffalo. The Bills dipped into free agency plenty as well, adding names like Casey Toohill and Dawuane Smoot.

Because of all those new faces, the coaching staff decided to take advantage of anything they could–Even making the players workout on the third and final day of minicamp this spring. In the past, head coach Sean McDermott had given them the day off.

“A high percentage of new players, new faces. The more reps we can get, the better,” McDermott said. “I appreciate [the players’] effort.”

“It’s going to be a challenging (training) camp,” McDermott added.

From a player’s perspective, it’s understandable.

Veteran DaQuan Jones has been in Buffalo for the past two seasons and he can see all the turnover.

Because of that, Jones explained players are doing their best off the field to further build a relationship.

“I think the D-line coming together was huge. We had a get together last night,” Jones said at minicamp.

For more from Jones, see the attached Batavia Daily clip below:

As plenty of new faces mix into the #Bills DL room, the group held a get together on Wednesday night, with the entire unit meeting for dinner. DaQuan Jones says they’ve come a long way the past few weeks: “It’s been a great OTA camp.” pic.twitter.com/OpOhe2gQNR — alex brasky (@alexbrasky) June 13, 2024

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire