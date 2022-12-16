Bills’ DaQuan Jones: ‘Make that guy’s job a living hell’

The play of the Buffalo Bills’ defensive line has been under a microscope. That will again be the case when the Bills (10-3) host the Miami Dolphins (8-5) in Week 15.

But so far… so good. Since Von Miller departed the lineup, Buffalo has seen strong play from their defensive front.

Guys like Greg Rousseau and Ed Oliver come to mind due to their pass-rushing prowess.

A name like DaQuan Jones goes under the radar. His job involves getting after the quarterback, but the opposing run game is a big emphasis for him.

After Buffalo’s recent 20-12 win against the New York Jets, head coach Sean McDermott was pleased with the way his defense has held up against the ground attack.

“I thought the D-line overall, you could feel them, you know?” McDermott said via video conference. “When you’re playing hard, you’re coming off the ball, you’re establishing the line of scrimmage.”

In terms of Jones specifically, his role is one that’s the same as the one Star Lotulelei had on the D-line in the past. Take up space, let others get to the ball.

An unsung hero in that light, that’s not the way Jones looks at it.

In his mind, each and every snap, he’s not just trying to take up a blocker. He’s trying to ruin an offensive lineman’s life.

“For me, I like to go out there and try to be as physical as I can, and make that guy’s job in front of me a living hell,” Jones said.

For more from Jones on his intense mindset, see the attached Spectrum News clip below:

Don't let DaQuan Jones' quiet personality fool you. "My mindset when I go out there is I want to strike this o-lineman so hard I want to break his chest." Tonight, how Jones fits perfectly among a cast of characters along the #Bills DL. pic.twitter.com/XjKePDTigD — Jon Scott (@JonScottTV) December 15, 2022

