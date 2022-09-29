Bills’ Dane Jackson returns to practice: ‘I can’t do nothing else but smile’

Nick Wojton
·2 min read

Dane Jackson is back at Buffalo Bills practice. Sounds simple enough.

It is anything but.

Jackson sustained a scary looking neck injury in Week 2 against the Tennessee Titans. Jackson was carted off the field and taken directly to the hospital after an awkward hit.

Somehow, he walked out only a day later.

As someone who has seen a lot on a football field, Buffalo pass rusher Von Miller felt the same way many did over the past week-plus regarding Jackson. A roller coaster, of sorts.

“It definitely was a serious situation. It’s just the ugly side of our sport, man. It’s just a true blessing that he was able to come out all right,” Miller said via video conference.

Jackson did sit out last week against the Miami Dolphins, but he’s already back practicing in a limited capacity. Really an astonishing thing considering how it looked at first.

Jackson knows that, too.

“It meant a lot to be back out there with the guys, get moving around. It felt like I’d been out for like a month or something. So it felt good being back out there, Jackson said. “It was pretty scary. It was pretty scary, for sure. I wanted to get up, but precautionary things, and you can’t get up. So, it was scary in the hospital not being able to move or anything like that, (and) not knowing.

“Really, the unknown was the most scary part. Once I knew everything was good, then I kind of relaxed.”

Sure, Jackson knows an injury bug has hit his team. He wants to be out there helping like everyone else.

For him, just being able to walk back into the building at One Bills Drive, only days later, is remarkable. He’s not taking it for granted.

“Oh for sure. I mean, I’m here. I’m alive. I’m standing,” Jackson said. “Everybody’s seen the hit. They know it could’ve been a lot worse. Just for me to be here, nothing structural, walking, back in the locker room with my teammates, this is a blessing. I can’t do nothing else but smile.”

Even with Jackson back at practice, his status for Week 4 is still unknown. Buffalo head coach Sean McDermott said Jackson is “ramping up” in practice this week, so time will tell if he’s back in action on Sunday.

Bills Wire will provide the latest updates leading up to game day.

Related

Ravens lose starting DT Michael Pierce ahead of Bills matchup

PODCAST: Situational football (and heat) beat Bills at Dolphins

NFL Network analyst: 'Bills were the better team' vs. Dolphins (video)

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire

Recommended Stories

  • Dane Jackson back at practice nine days after leaving stadium in an ambulance

    Bills cornerback Dane Jackson suffered one of the scariest injuries of this NFL season when he took a hard hit to the head, was stretchered off the field and taken to the hospital in an ambulance last Monday night. But Jackson has recovered well enough that he’s already back at practice. Jackson wore a red [more]

  • Dane Jackson returns to Bills practice 9 days after leaving field in an ambulance vs. Titans

    Jackson avoided structural damage after appearing to suffer a significant injury on a violent helmet-to-helmet collision against the Titans.

  • Cardinals sign S Chris Banjo to practice squad

    Banjo played for the Cardinals from 2019-2021, mostly on special teams. The Cardinals only have two safeties on the active roster.

  • CB Trayvon Mullen expected to see first defensive snaps of season

    So far this season after being traded to the Cardinals, he has been inactive twice and used on special teams once.

  • Buffalo Bills CB Dane Jackson returns to practice nine days after leaving MNF game in an ambulance

    Nine days after leaving Highmark Stadium in an ambulance, Buffalo Bills cornerback Dane Jackson was back at practice with his team in Orchard Park on Wednesday.

  • Bills at Ravens: 8 things to watch for during Week 4’s game

    #Bills at #Ravens: 8 things to watch for during Week 4's game:

  • Zay Jones did not practice Thursday with ankle injury

    The upstart Jaguars have won their last two games and receiver Zay Jones has been a significant part of it. But there’s now an injury concern with the veteran receiver as Jacksonville prepares to play Philadelphia this weekend. Jones was added to the Thursday injury report. He did not practice with an ankle injury. In [more]

  • While Bills are dynamic on offense, the running game is an issue. Can it be fixed?

    The Bills are at the top of the NFL in several NFL offensive categories, but their lack of a proficient running game remains an issue.

  • Kyler Murray says he'd like to run more but 'I do what I’m asked to do'

    Kyler Murray and the Cardinals aren't off to a great start this season.

  • Pederson hopeful of happy homecoming in Philadelphia return

    Years passed in Philadelphia with sports fans around the globe howling, how could the city erect a statue of Rocky Balboa but not one for real boxing Hall of Famer and famous resident Joe Frazier? A similar question arose this week, with former Eagles coach Doug Pederson bringing his Jacksonville Jaguars to Philly. Why is a statue of Pederson and QB Nick Foles commemorating the most famous play in team history — and on the short list of great ones in Super Bowl lore — wedged in between gates in a hard-to-find spot across the street from Lincoln Financial Field?

  • Aaron Rodgers explains what makes Bill Belichick the greatest coach of all time

    Aaron Rodgers still has plenty of respect for Bill Belichick and provided a good example of why the Patriots head coach is so good at his job.

  • Electric planes are taking off across the globe

    STORY: From all-electric aircraft Alice taking off in Washington Stateto electric seaplanes gliding over Boston watersor a battery-powered plane taking to Italy's skies ...a global race is on to develop electric planes. ‘’We were able to witness history in the making.’’About 200 companies are looking at electric aviation, representing hope for the aviation industry that’s lagging behind others when it comes to tackling carbon emissions. In September 2022, U.S. aviation company Eviation Aircraft debuted its all-electric aircraft.The plane, named Alice, flew for 8 minutes, reaching an altitude of 3,500 feet,and peaking at 149 knots – about 170 miles per hour.By being electric, the plane requires some charge on the ground. Eviation President and CEO Gregory Davis:"We're targeting a design criteria of 35 minutes for a charge. And so that'll be the charge for the typical route length. It's actually, as I just said, it's actually a design point. So going back to the comment I made earlier of designing batteries for aircraft, it's, one of the considerations is how quickly do you want it to charge, how much power do you want to be able to draw from it?"Alice's flight is the latest in a growing global race to develop electric planes. The aviation sector accounts for about 2.8% of global CO2 emissions.What is more worrying is that emissions from flying have risen by 2% a year since the turn of the century and they could reach a fifth of total emissions by 2050.As the global economy slowly but surely shifts to a lower-carbon model, the aviation sector has been lagging behind.The prospect of electric flight is appealing in many ways and can help speed up decarbonization in a growing sector. A number of manufacturers are developing electric aircraft, including Siemens, Airbus and Rolls-Royce. United Airlines plans to have electric aircraft in service by 2026.This all-electric seaplane, for example, aims to bridge the gap between ferries and aircraft, offering high-speed coastal transport with zero-emissions.Its developer Regional Electric Ground Effect Nautical Transport says seagliders could offer the aviation industry the first truly sustainable commercial airliner.Billy Thalheimer is CEO and co-founder of REGENT. “So we've seen very strong customer interest, both from the airline industry and from the ferry industry. You know, we sort of bridge the gap and both. We represent a vehicle that is an order of magnitude faster than ferries, 6 to 10 times faster than ferries and half the cost of an aircraft. And it beats the door-to-door time on both and completely eliminates emissions. So customers on both air and sea side of the house have been very interested.”

  • 3 veteran quarterbacks not named Brian Hoyer for Patriots

    If the Brian Hoyer experiment implodes, here are three other veteran quarterbacks the Patriots could bring in.

  • Banged-up Chargers look to end skid against winless Texans

    HOUSTON (AP) The Los Angeles Chargers' last visit to Houston ended in disappointment with a defeat last season that was a blow to their fading playoff chances. Three games into what is quickly becoming a disappointing new season, the Chargers (1-2) are far less worried about what happened in that game and simply focused a new chance to beat the winless Texans and snap a two-game skid. ''Of course, the guys that were here on the team before ... they know the feeling that we have from that game,'' safety Derwin James Jr. said.

  • Tom Brady thanks Bills OC Ken Dorsey for taking him 'off the hook' in tablet-throwing tantrum

    Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey took out some anger on a tablet as his team lost to the Dolphins on Sunday, something Tom Brady can relate to.

  • Buccaneers announce Sunday night game vs. Chiefs will remain in Tampa

    Sunday night’s Week 4 matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers will remain in Tampa in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.

  • Prison Guard Sentenced for Sexually Assaulting Trans Inmate

    The transgender woman was in protective custody at the time of the attack.

  • Car of Russian collaborator responsible for education blown up in Melitopol

    THURSDAY, 29 SEPTEMBER 2022, 09:14 A car belonging to Olena Shapurova, a collaborator with Russian occupation authorities who had been appointed as the head of the "[Melitopol] department of education", has exploded.

  • What did Chris Jones say to warrant a flag? A clue may be in 2019 message to Tom Brady

    Chris Jones was penalized for something he said to the Colts’ Matt Ryan. What did he say? One clue may be in what Jones said three years ago to the quarterback he’ll face Sunday.

  • Report: NFL investigating video of Miami Dolphins practice at Nippert Stadium

    The upcoming "Thursday Night Football" game between the Bengals and Miami Dolphins keeps getting more interesting.