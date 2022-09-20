Bills' Dane Jackson released from hospital after scary hit against Titans, avoids major injury

Dane Jackson has been released from the hospital, the Buffalo Bills said Tuesday.

The Bills cornerback suffered a head and neck injury just before halftime Monday night against the Tennessee Titans. Jackson tackled Tennessee receiver Treylon Burks on a 12-yard gain. Bills linebacker Tremaine Edmunds flew in to make a play but missed Burks and instead collided directly with Jackson, who was laying on Burks' back. Jackson's head and neck snapped backward.

Once trainers placed Jackson on a stretcher, an ambulance transported him from the field to Erie County Medical Center for testing, which included X-rays and a CT scan. The team said prior to Monday's 41-7 victory he had full movement in his arms and legs. Jackson texted with teammate Jordan Poyer letting them know he was OK.

Bills training staff treat cornerback Dane Jackson after he suffered a neck injury against the Titans.

"There was no major injury to his neck or spinal cord," the team said Tuesday.

A seventh-round draft pick in 2020, Jackson played in every game last season and began this season as a starter.

Contributing: Ryan Miller, Rochester Democrat and Chronicle; Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Bills CB Dane Jackson released from hospital after scary injury on MNF