Bills: Dane Jackson released from hospital, no major injury

The Buffalo Bills provided a fantastic update relating to cornerback Dane Jackson.

The team announced that Jackson was released from the the hospital and indicated he had “no major injury” relating to his neck or spine.

The update everyone watching was hoping to hear after Buffalo’s 41-7 win in Week 2.

On Monday against the Tennessee Titans, Jackson took an ugly looking hit against the Titans via friendly fire. Jackson was attempting a tackle and was hit accidentally by linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, his teammate.

Jackson’s head snapped back in an awkward fashion–But he’s OK.

Following the contest, Buffalo head coach Sean McDermott and safety Jordan Poyer had indicated positive things regarding Jackson.

Poyer specifically said he had sent a text message to Jackson after the game and he got a response that said he was “alright.”

Throughout the week the team will likely provide some updates on the status of Jackson. Bills Wire will provide the latest information as it is made available.

