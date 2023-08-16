Bills’ Damien Harris returns to practice, positive step for Terrel Bernard

There were positives to be found on the Buffalo Bills injury report during their Wednesday training camp practice regarding two players hoping to prove they deserve more playing time.

Returning to workouts for the first time since last week was running back Damien Harris. He had been dealing with a knee injury which kept him off the field for Buffalo’s preseason opener against the Indianapolis Colts.

Harris missing time allowed Latavius Murray to get an extended run against the Colts and he played well. Pending his health staying positive, Harris will see his first snaps as a Bill in the team’s next exhibition contest against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday.

Linebacker Terrel Bernard is factoring into the discussion to replace Tremaine Edmunds at middle linebacker. He missed the Indy matchup due to a hamstring injury, allowing Tyrel Dodson to see extended playing time.

While Bernard is not fully back on the field, he was working out on the sideline, along with cornerback Cam Lewis (groin) for the first time since being injured.

A final note: Defensive tackle Jordan Phillips was a full participant for the first time since being activated from the PUP list (shoulder).

A clip of Harris back at Bills practice can be found via the WHEC-TV below:

#Bills RB Damien Harris was back on the field for practice today after dealing with a knee injury he suffered late in training camp. 🏈 pic.twitter.com/nCMxu6rBks — Jackson Roberts (@JrobertsTV_) August 16, 2023

