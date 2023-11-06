Bills’ Damar Hamlin took lap alone around Bengals’ Paycor Stadium after game

As expected, it was an emotional day for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin who was returned to the home of the Cincinnati Bengals for the first time since 2022.

The last time there, Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest in a freak accident on the turf in Cincinnati.

Hamlin, 25, was inactive on game day. But after the contest, Hamlin was spotted taking an emotional lap around the turf after everyone left following the 24-18 loss for his team.

Hamlin even went over to the spot where he originally collapsed, a moment which changed his life forever.

Check out Hamlin’s walk around Paycor Stadium via the WROC-TV clip below:

Damar Hamlin took a moment on the field after the game tonight. Went to the spot where he collapsed. Spent a few minutes there. Seemed emotional coming off the field.#Bills pic.twitter.com/yBKTwRzQJu — Thad Brown (@thadbrown7) November 6, 2023

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire