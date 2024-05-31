Bills’ Damar Hamlin: ‘You can’t tell’ Keon Coleman is a rookie

The Bills added 10 rookies to the team by way of selection in the 2024 NFL Draft, and one in particular has already made an impression on one of his teammates.

Safety Damar Hamlin joined in on an interview with rookie receiver Keon Coleman at OTAs this past week to offer some praise and recognition, as well as some playful joking, to the conversation.

“Y’all know this guy? This (is) my twin,” Hamlin said, via WGRZ. “He’s been working. You can’t even tell he’s a rookie. Looks like he’s been with us since I’ve been here.”

Hamlin joked a bit with Coleman, though it was more an expression of the camaraderie and relationship they’ve built already.

“I love him. He’s a special one, so I love him.”

Coleman has quickly been growing into a favorite of fans and the media this offseason since joining the Bills and has shown good hands and work in OTA’s thus far.

As Buffalo’s first 2024 NFL Draft selection, Coleman has big shoes to fill at his position, as the Bills parted ways with their WR1 and WR2 this offseason, Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis.

Despite the departures of key players, the changes in the roster have resulted in a positive outlook toward the new talent that’s come in.

“It’s an adjustment, but change is good,” Hamlin said of his new teammates. “I’ve been a firm believer in that my whole life. We just rolling with it.”

Count Coleman’s new quarterback among those who see his addition as a positive as well.

“I think his play style (is) what we needed in our offense,” QB Josh Allen told NFL Network. “Talking with our offensive coordinator (Joe Brady), our quarterbacks coach (Ronald Curry), (general manager) Brandon Beane, and, obviously, coach (Sean) McDermott, a guy that’s a big-bodied guy and can go win one a back-shoulder fade and not afraid to be a physical wide receiver.

“I think you pair him with some of the guys we have in our room right now, I think Mack Hollins has been such a great addition so far to that room with his mentality, his mindset is infectious to others. Curtis Samuel, he’s been showing up every single day ready to work. … You start pairing those guys up with Dawson (Knox) and Coleman in this mix now, we’re gonna have a pretty solid group that works together.”

Coleman returned the good sentiment, noting about the quarterback ‘I’m still a fan myself’. Who knows, maybe the inspiration could see the rookie throw a pass this season himself.

