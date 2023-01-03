Bills update: Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest vs. Bengals

The Buffalo Bills provided an update regarding the health of defensive back Damar Hamlin in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

The team provided this message, stating that Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest on the field at Paycor Stadium against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 17:

Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest following a hit in our game versus the Bengals. His heartbeat was restored on the field and he was transferred to the UC Medical Center for further testing and treatment. He is currently sedated and listed in critical condition.

Related

Friend of Bills' Damar Hamlin provides update as player is in hospital NFL statement on Bills' Damar Hamlin: Player is in 'critical condition' Bills-Bengals contest canceled for night after Damar Hamlin injury requires CPR, ambulance

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire