Bills' Damar Hamlin reunites with Bengals' Tee Higgins on off-road adventure

Tee Higgins hoped he and Damar Hamlin were on a path to reunite. They went completely off-road together.

Hamlin appeared in an Instagram post Thursday with Cincinnati Bengals starting wide receivers Higgins, Ja'Marr Chase and Tyler Boyd.

"Hot Boyz," read the caption on Boyd's Instagram photo of the four players in front of a Cam-Am side-by-side vehicle in a desert.

Hamlin, a Buffalo Bills safety, went into cardiac arrest caused by commotio cordis after he tackled Higgins during a Monday Night Football game on Jan. 2. Hamlin's heartbeat was restored by team trainers and paramedics on the field and he was transported to University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Higgins was reportedly distraught in the locker room and spoke with Hamlin's mother while Hamlin was hospitalized. Higgins tweeted support for Hamlin two hours after the game was postponed.

Hamlin was released a week later and attended the AFC Championship Game between the Bills and Bengals, which Cincinnati won, 27-10.

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins warms up in a shirt in support of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin before a Jan. 8, 2023 game against the Baltimore Ravens.

"I'm pretty sure we're just going to chop it up, laughs and giggles and just be happy to see him," Higgins told reporters in January about potentially connecting with Hamlin at the playoff game.

Bills general manager Brandon Beane announced last month that Hamlin has been medically cleared to return to on-field activities. Hamlin said he intends to resume his NFL career.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Bills' Damar Hamlin reunites with Tee Higgins, Bengals wide receivers