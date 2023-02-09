Bills’ Damar Hamlin receives NFLPA’s Alan Page Community Award

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin accepted the NFL Players Association’s Alan Page Award on Wednesday in Arizona, site of the upcoming Super Bowl.

The award annually recognizes one player who goes above and beyond to perform community service in his team city and/or hometown.

Hamlin was one of five finalists.

After Hamlin collapsed on the field after a collision, he went into cardiac arrest this season. The grim situation was saved by members of the Bills’ medical staff and Hamlin has since been discharged from the hospital.

Hamlin will receive $100,000 from the NFLPA for his charity, which received thousands of dollars in donations from across the country during his recovery.

A clip of Hamlin receiving his award can be found below:

Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who all those conspiracy theorists were totally wrong about like always, accepted the NFLPA Alan Page Community Award today in Phoenix. "It’s a blessing to be a blessing," he said.https://t.co/0aZrgX7fkv pic.twitter.com/zJ2rfIZsNW — Nick Veronica (@NickVeronica) February 9, 2023

Related

NFL Scouting Combine 2023 invitees by school Morning mock draft: NFL.com adds to Bills' rushing attack Do it: Vote for Josh Allenhound in the Puppy Bowl

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire