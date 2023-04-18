Bills’ Damar Hamlin: ‘I plan on making a comeback to the NFL’ (video)

The Buffalo Bills have Damar Hamlin back in the fold at their early offseason workouts.

That alone is a spectacular update that many believed would never come. Hamlin, 25, saw a trio of specialists relating to the cardiac arrest he sustained during a late-season contest against the Cincinnati Bengals in 2022.

The national spotlight quickly turned to Hamlin’s recovery, and doctors all cleared him to resume working out.

“They’re all in agreement,” general manager Brandon Beane said. “They’re all in lockstep with what this was and he is cleared to resume full activities.”

But Hamlin is not settling. Like Beane, he addressed his return to the practice field.

Hamlin set the bar high while doing so: He’s planning to be back in the NFL, full time.

“I’m here to announce I plan on making a comeback to the NFL,” an emotional Hamlin said. “My heart is still in the game. I love the game.”

Hamlin went on to explain that he sustained Commotio Cordis when he went into cardiac arrest. It’s an injury that occurs due to a direct blow to a person’s heart, which is what many believed had happened to Hamlin.

For more from Hamlin, see the attached WIVB-TV clip below:

"I'm here to announce I plan on making a comeback to the NFL." "My heart is still in the game, I love the game." Damar Hamlin says he experienced commotio cordis and explained what he went through on January 2nd. pic.twitter.com/mz1iZJbNRU — Heather Prusak (@haprusak) April 18, 2023

Related

Brandon Beane announces Bills' Damar Hamlin is cleared to resume football Stefon Diggs does not attend Bills voluntary workouts The Bills will have a player wearing No. 0 for the first time

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire