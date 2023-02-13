Bills’ Damar Hamlin meets LeBron James at Super Bowl 57

The NFL invited Bills safety Damar Hamlin to Super Bowl 57. He was shown on the broadcast throughout the contest, hanging out with many well-known figures including NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.

In addition, Hamlin also shared several photos to his own social media account during the Chiefs and Eagles game. Among those he was pictured with was NBA star LeBron James.

Check out images and videos of Hamlin below:

Credit: Patrick Breen/The Republic via USA TODAY Sports

Feb 12, 2023; Glendale, Arizona, US; Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin walks on the sideline before Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

(Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

(Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire

