Bills’ Damar Hamlin meets LeBron James at Super Bowl 57

The NFL invited Bills safety Damar Hamlin to Super Bowl 57. He was shown on the broadcast throughout the contest, hanging out with many well-known figures including NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.

In addition, Hamlin also shared several photos to his own social media account during the Chiefs and Eagles game. Among those he was pictured with was NBA star LeBron James.

Check out images and videos of Hamlin below:

Here for this moment. ❤️💙 Before kickoff, @HamlinIsland was honored along with the heroes who saved his life. #SBLVII pic.twitter.com/nCgIrbjsB7 — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) February 12, 2023

Damar Hamlin and his doctors were honored on the field half an hour before kickoff at the Super Bowl pic.twitter.com/kJX6MKorct — Nick Veronica (@NickVeronica) February 12, 2023

Damar Hamlin is at his first Super Bowl. pic.twitter.com/prwhI6kCG6 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 12, 2023

Damar Hamlin being honored along with the men and women who saved his life ❤️ (via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/wc6OtRm5VZ — ESPN (@espn) February 12, 2023

Damar Hamlin is on the field at Super Bowl LVII pregame with UCMC medical staff, who has been recognized here for saving his life: pic.twitter.com/I3WzSSj4xR — katherine fitzgerald (@kfitz134) February 12, 2023

childhood friends Miles Sanders & Damar Hamlin 🔥 pic.twitter.com/cUekKcCps1 — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) February 12, 2023

Credit: Patrick Breen/The Republic via USA TODAY Sports

Story continues

Feb 12, 2023; Glendale, Arizona, US; Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin walks on the sideline before Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

(Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

(Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire