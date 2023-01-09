Bills’ Damar Hamlin discharged from hospital, back in Buffalo

Welcome home, Damar.

In what seems like nothing short of a miracle, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has been released from the hospital, UC Medical Center, in Cincinnati.

Not only that, he’s back in Buffalo.

Hamlin is released after spending a week in Cincy hospitalized. His doctors announced the update on Monday via video conference.

The 24-year-old continues to recovery from the cardiac arrest he suffered in a NFL game last week against the Cincinnati Bengals, however, the update is remarkable.

Check back for updates…

Related

Bills' Malik Boyd to interview for vacant Titans general manager job Josh Allen finds John Brown, Stefon Diggs with deep balls in Bills win Bills' John Brown has special moment on & off the field vs. Patriots

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire