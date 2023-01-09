Bills’ Damar Hamlin discharged from hospital, back in Buffalo
Welcome home, Damar.
In what seems like nothing short of a miracle, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has been released from the hospital, UC Medical Center, in Cincinnati.
Not only that, he’s back in Buffalo.
Hamlin is released after spending a week in Cincy hospitalized. His doctors announced the update on Monday via video conference.
The 24-year-old continues to recovery from the cardiac arrest he suffered in a NFL game last week against the Cincinnati Bengals, however, the update is remarkable.
Check back for updates…
