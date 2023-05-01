Bills’ Dalton Kincaid jokes about ‘hat guy’ during 2023 NFL draft

As the football world watched the Buffalo Bills select tight end Dalton Kincaid in the first round of the 2023 NFL draft, they noticed another individual as well.

When the broadcast showed Kincaid at his draft party speaking to the Bills on the phone, there was a friend of Kincaid’s who was in the background getting him the hat of the team that picked him… or at least, he was trying to.

There was certainly a struggle as it appeared that finding the Bills hat was difficult. In all fairness, Buffalo did unexpectedly trade up.

Nonetheless, even Kincaid had to joke about it during his introductory press conference.

Kincaid having a laugh about it can be found in the Buffalo News clip below:

“The hat guy” from Dalton Kincaid’s draft party is gonna watch the tape and get better 🫡 pic.twitter.com/r410VUaYjp — katherine fitzgerald (@kfitz134) April 28, 2023

