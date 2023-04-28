Bills’ Dalton Kincaid calls Josh Allen, Dawson Knox amongst best in NFL

In trading up for Dalton Kincaid, the Buffalo Bills added an exciting playmaker to their offense.

But it’s still one that drew some questions.

With Dawson Knox in the fold, will there be room for two strong tight ends in the offense? It sure sounds like it, according to general manager Brandon Beane.

“We thought he would be a grab fit in our offense,” Beane said.

Kincaid too sounds exciting to be in Buffalo. After being selected, he touted his new team’s offense, calling Josh Allen and Dawson Knox amongst the best players in the NFL at their respective positions.

For more from both Beane and Kincaid, see the attached WKBW-TV clip below:

Related

Highlight reel for Bills' first-round pick Dalton Kincaid Dalton Kincaid Bills jersey: How to buy No. 25 draft pick's jersey Bills trade up in first round of 2023 NFL draft to select TE Dalton Kincaid at No. 25

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire