Bills’ Dalton Kincaid on 2024: ‘I feel like that transition has gone really well’

Buffalo Bills 2023 first-round draft pick Dalton Kincaid had a stellar rookie season.

With the departures of the Bills two primary receivers in the offseason and the changes to new OC Joe Brady’s playbook, he could be in store for more this year.

As he’s entered into his second offseason of training with the Bills, he spoke this week about the new playbook and teammates in the receiving corps, as well as his growth from year one.

“Obviously the room looks a lot different this year,” Kincaid said. “Just a lot of selfless guys. I feel like that transition has gone really well.”

One of the qualities he noted about the “new guys” on the team was how they were “meshing good” with the team and culture.

With offensive coordinator Joe Brady transitioning from the interim role to full-time OC, Kincaid could take on more of a role this upcoming season based on his frequent usage during his rookie campaign.

Even still, he recognizes Brady’s approach is to “spread the ball around” and that while he can be a target and threat in the passing game, it will be a team effort recreating the numbers Diggs and Davis accounted for.

“I wouldn’t say I’m the guy. I think we have quite a bit of weapons on offense,” he noted. “You know, we’re going to open everybody up, and with Josh back there, he’s going to get everybody the ball. I think definitely a couple more targets this year, which will be nice.”

He also praised what Brady has brought to the offense in mindset and impact.

“Joe’s been awesome in terms of his mentality and his energy every day,” the TE added. “It’s contagious. As an offense as a whole, I think we all feel that.”

How Brady’s playbook will be different and expand on that of his predecessors under head coach Sean McDermott, Brian Daboll, and Ken Dorsey, has been a question since 2024 will mark the new OC’s first full season in the role.

“I wouldn’t say [it changed] a ton, but there’s a lot of tweaks we’ve made since last year,” Kincaid pointed out. “I think the creativity and kind of freedom he has right now in terms of just testing things out is super helpful.”

2022 fifth-round draft pick and Bills’ receiver Khalil Shakir was, along with Kincaid, a primary target in Brady’s offense last season.

He’s noted Kincaid’s development from year one onward as well.

“He’s amazing. His feel for the game, even in the run game, just him making blocks,” Shakir said. “Sometimes, the transition can be a little tricky from college to the NFL, and he stepped right into the fire. He’s a true professional for sure.”

Shakir and Kincaid were go-to targets for QB Josh Allen last season, and have grown as good teammates as well.

“Great dude, funny guy,” said Shakir. “Likes to have fun, but also knows when to flip the switch and turn it on when it’s go time.”

