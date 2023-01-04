The Bills signed safety Jared Mayden from the Jets’ practice squad, the team announced Wednesday.

Mayden spent almost a month with the Bills this season when he signed to their practice squad in October.

He also has spent time with the Eagles and the 49ers. He appeared in four games with Philadelphia in 2021 and totaled six total tackles.

Mayden has played six career games since coming into the NFL in 2020.

The Bills waived cornerback Xavier Rhodes in a corresponding move.

Rhodes, a three-time Pro Bowler, signed with the Bills’ practice squad on Sept. 28 before being activated to the 53-player roster Nov. 26. He had four tackles in two games.

Before joining the Bills, Rhodes played seven seasons with the Vikings and two with the Colts.

Bills cut Xavier Rhodes, sign Jared Mayden from Jets’ practice squad originally appeared on Pro Football Talk