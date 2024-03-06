Bills will cut Tre'Davious White

Veteran cornerback Tre'Davious White is the latest player cut in Buffalo.

The Bills are releasing White but designating him a post-June 1 cut, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. The designation will save them $10.2 million in salary cap space in 2024, but his dead money will be $6.2 million.

The 29-year-old White is a two-time Pro Bowler, but last year he suffered a season-ending Achilles injury in Week Four.

White becomes a free agent as soon as the transaction is official, and he'll hope that some team out there is confident that he'll be fully healthy in 2024, and thinks he still has what it takes to be a starting cornerback.

It's been a busy day in Buffalo. The Bills are also cutting Mitch Morse, Deonte Harty, Jordan Poyer and Siran Neal, and they've restructured the contract of Rasul Douglas. Buffalo headed into this offseason in bad salary cap shape, and these are the moves they had to make to get under the cap.