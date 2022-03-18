After four years in Buffalo, defensive lineman Star Lotulelei is out.

The Bills cut Lotulelei today.

The move comes after the Bills signed defensive lineman Tim Settle, and it’s not a big surprise, given that Lotulelei was set to make a $6.15 million base salary this season.

A first-round pick of the Panthers in 2013, Lotulelei played five years in Carolina before joining the Bills. He’s now an unrestricted free agent at the age of 32.

Bills cut Star Lotulelei originally appeared on Pro Football Talk