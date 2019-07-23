Bills cut a receiver, put Jeremiah Sirles on IR

The Bills made a pair of roster moves Tuesday, adding guard Isaac Asiata and safety Abraham Wallace.

To make room for them on the roster, they released wide receiver Da’Mari Scott and placed veteran offensive lineman Jeremiah Sirles on injured reserve.

Sirles was placed on the physically unable to perform list yesterday, after suffering a foot injury during offseason workouts. The former Vikings starter played 12 games for the Bills last year, with five starts.

Wallace was with the team earlier this offseason after impressing in a tryout, but was released in May when they needed tight ends during OTAs.