The Bills cut offensive tackle Conor McDermott, the team announced Thursday.

Buffalo did not immediately fill the roster spot, leaving the Bills with 52 players on their active roster.

McDermott has spent the past three seasons in Buffalo, appearing in eight games. He has seen action on 23 offensive snaps and 38 on special teams in his career.

He played five games last season, but the Bills listed him among their inactives for each of the first four games this season.

McDermott was a sixth-round choice of the Patriots in 2017. The Bills claimed him off waivers out of the 2017 preseason.