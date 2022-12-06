Bills cut Marquez Stevenson

The Bills waived receiver Marquez Stevenson on Tuesday, the team announced.

They had opened his 21-day practice window Nov. 16, so the team faced a decision about whether to activate him to the 53-player roster. The Bills could have ended his season on injured reserve.

Instead, he now is on waivers, and if he clears, Stevenson will become a free agent.

Stevenson underwent foot surgery in training camp.

The Bills made Stevenson a sixth-round pick in 2021, but he began his rookie season on injured reserve, too. He ended up playing five games last season and returned 14 punts and seven kickoffs.

He played six offensive snaps and 40 on special teams in 2021.

