It’s a little more than 24 hours before NFL teams have to cut their rosters to 53 players and the Bills got the ball rolling with three moves on Monday.

The Bills announced that they have waived running back Kerrith Whyte, wide receiver Brandon Powell, and cornerback Tim Harris.

Harris, a 2019 49ers sixth-round pick, and Whyte signed with the Bills last Tuesday.

Whyte was a seventh-round pick of the Bears in 2019 who bounced to the Steelers and Lions before signing with the Bills. He had five carries and three catches in the preseason finale and appeared in six games during his time with Pittsburgh.

Powell caught 12 passes for 69 yards and a touchdown for the Falcons last season. He had eight catches for the Bills in the preseason.

Bills cut Kerrith Whyte, Brandon Powell, Tim Harris originally appeared on Pro Football Talk