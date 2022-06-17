Bills cut Jake Kumerow for salary cap purposes and then re-sign him

The Bills released receiver Jake Kumerow on Thursday, according to the league’s transactions wire. The team, though, re-signed Kumerow on Thursday night, Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports.

The moves were made for salary-cap purposes.

The Bills originally re-signed Kumerow to a one-year deal on March 10.

He played a career-high 15 games for the Bills last season, seeing action on 116 offensive snaps and a career-high 264 on special teams. Kumerow caught two passes for 28 yards and was credited with five tackles. He also recovered a fumble.

The 2021 season was his second in Buffalo after two seasons in Green Bay.

