Bills cut Jake Fromm, Davis Webb on way to 53 players

The Bills are going with two quarterbacks on their initial 53-man roster.

Jake Fromm and Davis Webb were both dropped from the roster as the Bills made their final cuts of the summer on Tuesday. Fromm spent last season on the active roster after being drafted in the fifth-round, but never played in a game.

The Bills also released long snapper Reid Ferguson and don’t have another one on the roster. It’s a good bet he’ll be re-signed after some other roster machinations on Wednesday.

In addition to those three players, the Bills also waived or released guard Jack Anderson, tight end Nate Becker, defensive tackle Brandin Bryant, offensive lineman Jordan Devey, offensive lineman Jamil Douglas, wide receiver Tanner Gentry, linebacker Joe Giles-Harris, cornerback Olaijah Griffin, tackle Bobby Hart, wide receiver Isaiah Hodgins, tight end Jacob Hollister, linebacker Marquel Lee, cornerback Cam Lewis, defensive end Mike Love, cornerback Nick McCloud, tight end Quintin Morris, wide receiver Steven Sims, safety Josh Thomas, cornerback Rachad Wildgoose, and running back Antonio Williams.

