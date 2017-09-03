Bills cut Gerald Hodges

With teams making waivers claims, players who made the 53-man roster will need to go.

In Buffalo, linebacker Gerald Hodges has been cut, per a league source. Originally a fourth-round pick of the Vikings in 2013, Hodges signed with the Bills in May after spending time with the 49ers. He received an $80,000 signing bonus as part of a one-year, $855,000 deal.

Hodges, who instantly becomes a free agent, has appeared in 54 career games, with 26 starts. He appeared in 15 games with 12 starts last season.