Bills cut five to reduce roster to 80

The Bills have made five moves to reduce their roster in advance of the 4 p.m. deadline.

Buffalo announced Tuesday morning that the team has cut tight end Bug Howard, offensive lineman Tyler Gauthier, linebacker Tyrell Adams, safety Tariq Thompson, and receiver Lance Lenoir.

All five players signed with the team since the spring, with Adams joining the club in late March. Lenior signed in late May. Howard and Gauthier signed with the team in late July.

The youngest of the bunch, Thompson signed with the team as an undrafted free agent in the spring.

Buffalo will also presumably place multiple players on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Tuesday, with receivers Cole Beasley and Gabriel Davis along with defensive lineman Star Lotulelei reportedly sent home due to being close contacts of an individual who tested positive.

