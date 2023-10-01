Bills crush Dolphins 48-20 to take early lead in AFC East

The Dolphins came into Buffalo riding high after a blowout of the Broncos in Week Three, but they'll be leaving in a much more sour mood.

After the teams traded four touchdowns on their first four possessions, the Bills outscored their divisional rivals 34-6 the rest of the way for a resounding 48-20 win. Both teams are now 3-1, but the Bills have an early leg up in the division thanks to the head-to-head win.

Josh Allen was 21-of-25 for 320 yards and four touchdowns to win the quarterback battle with Tua Tagovailoa. Wide receiver Stefon Diggs caught three of those touchdowns and had six catches for 120 yards overall.

Diggs' first two touchdowns helped the Bills break the game open in the second quarter and any hopes Miami had for a comeback were dashed when safety Micah Hyde picked off Tagovailoa in the third quarter. The Bills needed two plays before Diggs' third touchdown pushed their lead to 21 points and made the result elementary. Allen added a rushing touchdown to account for the final Buffalo score of the day.

The day was not without some negatives for the Bills. Cornerback Tre'Davious White is feared to have a torn Achilles and cornerbacks Christian Benford and Taron Johnson also suffered injuries during the game.

Miami lost left tackle Terron Armstead to a knee injury before halftime, although things had already started going downhill for them before his departure. Tagovailoa finished 25-of-35 for 282 yards while rookie running back De'Von Achane had eight carries for 101 yards and two touchdowns.

Tagovailoa was also sacked four times after only being dropped once in the first three weeks of the season.

While Achane remained productive after last week's four-touchdown outing, running back Raheem Mostert could not duplicate his success. He had seven carries for nine yards and lost a fumble.

The Dolphins will try to regroup ahead of their Week Five home date with the Giants while the Bills will head to London for a "home" game against the Jaguars.