Bills could be Thursday Night opener candidate again in 2023

Last season, the Buffalo Bills kicked off the 2022 NFL season in a fantastic fashion, defeating the Los Angeles Rams on that first prime-time matchup of the year on Thursday Night Football.

Could they do it again?

It might be unlikely, but as tradition goes, the Super Bowl winner will be part of the game. That team is the Kansas City Chiefs, and wouldn’t you know it, Buffalo is one of only a handful of options the NFL will have at their disposal to select to face KC.

That 2023 opener won’t be set until later this offseason when the schedule is released.

While the Bills did play in the season opener this past year, it could be a good selection, Namely because Buffalo was one of the only teams (Colts, Bengals) that beat the champs in 2022. It’s an intriguing thought.

In total, there are only nine teams that could be selected for the matchup.

Here is the full list, including the Bills:

Buffalo Bills (13-3)

Philadelphia Eagles (14-3)

Cincinnati Bengals (12-5)

Los Angeles Chargers (10-7)

Denver Broncos (5-12)

Las Vegas Raiders (6-11)

Miami Dolphins (9-8)

Chicago Bears (3-14)

Detroit Lions (9-8)

