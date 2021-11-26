Bills cornerback Tre’Davious White suffers torn ACL, will miss rest of season

Tre’Davious White suffers torn ACL, will miss rest of season originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Buffalo Bills picked up a victory over the New Orleans Saints on Thanksgiving, but they also suffered a huge loss.

Cornerback Tre’Davious White exited the game early, and the team confirmed Friday that the former All-Pro suffered a torn ACL. He will miss the rest of the season.

The former first-round pick had one interception and six passes defended in 11 starts this season. He finished tied for the league lead with six interceptions in 2019 and has become one of the NFL's best cover corners.

Buffalo's victory on Thursday night moved them to 7-4 on the season, an identical record to the New England Patriots. The Patriots can regain sole possession of the AFC East lead on Sunday against the Tennessee Titans, but the division will likely come down to who wins the upcoming Pats-Bills matchups.

New England and Buffalo will meet in Orchard Park on Monday Night Football in Week 13, and then again at Gillette Stadium in Week 16. And now, the Bills will enter those battles without their Pro Bowl corner.