Bills cornerback Dane Jackson suffers frightening injury in Titans game

With 58 seconds left int the first half of Monday night’s Buffalo Bills-Tennessee Titans game, Tennessee quarterback Ryan Tannehill threw a short pass to over the middle to receiver Treylon Burks. Bills linebacker Tremaine Edmunds and cornerback Dane Jackson closed to make the tackle, the two defenders collided, and Jackson stayed on the field, obviously hurt. Edmunds inadvertently hit Jackson in a way that bowed Jackson’s head back violently.

It’s important to note that Jackson was moving his arms and legs after the hit.

The ambulance at Buffalo’s Highmark Stadium was on the field right away.

The entire #Bills team is on the field for Dane Jackson, whose head and neck were bent back in an awkward, violent collision with a teammate. pic.twitter.com/9bLC696IHr — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 20, 2022

We will keep you posted with updates on Jackson's condition as they are made available.

