Bills have controversial fumble early against Chiefs (video)

The Buffalo Bills started their game in Kansas City well against the Chiefs.

Then, disaster on a controversial call.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen led his team into the Chiefs red zone. Then on a lateral, Allen fumbled when he chucked the ball toward Isaiah McKenzie.

On the field it was originally called a forward pass. Upon further review, the call was changed and the ball was given to Kanas City.

Right or wrong call? Be the judge for yourself with the replay below:

Defense makin' early moves! Darius Harris recovers the fumble 💪 pic.twitter.com/XiA9GOtosr — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) October 16, 2022

Related

LOOK: Bills' Von Miller honoring legendary Chiefs LB Derrick Thomas Even Bills QB Josh Allen has issue with recent roughing the passer calls (video) Stephen A. Smith labels the Bills as the 2nd best team in NFL (video)

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire