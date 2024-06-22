Bills’ Connor McGovern explains being confused with other Connor McGovern (video)

Connor McGovern plays on the Buffalo Bills… but also the New York Jets.

The player on the Bills offensive line is now a center, too. Who else it? The Jets’ McGovern.

Speaking of all those comparisons, the Bills center joined the Centered on Buffalo Podcast with Eric Wood and explained how many in the NFL actually do confuse the two. On one occasion, a Jets coach once called the Bills O-lineman by mistake making for a very awkward conversation.

That and more can be found in the clip below:

Yo #BillsMafia! We've got an additional 3 Bonus questions with @EWood70 and Connor McGovern!! Link to full episode: https://t.co/TiTp0nhL6o pic.twitter.com/DFO1lQtMwy — Centered on Buffalo (@thebuffalopod) April 1, 2024

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire