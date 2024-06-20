Bills’ Connor McGovern calls center his ‘natural position’

The Connor McGovern experiment sounds like it’s off to a good start for the Buffalo Bills–both for player and team.

During spring practices McGovern commented how much he’s enjoying the move. Previously a guard, McGovern has been tasked by the Bills to move to center and take the place of Mitch Morse.

In a salary cap decision, Morse was released this offseason. Despite McGovern’s NFL experience coming at guard more often, he has approved of the switch.

“I missed it a lot, honestly,” McGovern said. “I got drafted [by the Dallas Cowboys] as a center originally and then a new coaching staff came in. I got moved to guard and always kind of seeked my way back to center every time something happened.”

“I would say center is my natural position so it’s just going back home,” McGovern added.

Buffalo head coach Sean McDermott sees the positives, too.

“Connor, at the leadership position of our offensive line, he’s the one that sets the table to call the huddle to really start the next play,” Bills head coach Sean McDermott said via video conference. “I think he’s done a nice job.”

For more from McGovern, see the attached clip below:

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire