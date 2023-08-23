Bills’ Connor McGovern added to lengthy injury report

A lengthy injury list for the Buffalo Bills keeps inviting players in.

After a laundry list of injuries reported on Tuesday, the ensuing day saw another addition: Offensive lineman Connor McGovern. According to numerous reports from Bills practice, McGovern sustained a knee injury which saw him leave the workout.

Per ESPN, McGovern left session but did not leave the field after putting a sleeve on his leg. Typically if a player has to leave the practice entirely, it’s potentially a worse sign.

In addition, there were a few other names to join and leave the injury list. Running back Jordan Mims was added to it. Per The Athletic, Mims was hit in the mouth during Tuesday’s workout. Meanwhile, defensive tackle Eli Ankou (calf) returned.

Here is a rundown of the rest of the injury report from Wednesday:

QB Matt Barkley

Injury: Elbow

RB Jordan Mims

Injury: Mouth

WR Khalil Shakir

Injury: Ribs

DE Von Miller

Injury: Knee (PUP list)

LB Terrel Bernard

Injury: Hamstring

Note: It was noted that Bernard was ramping up his workouts on the sideline but he has yet to rejoin team drills.

LB Dorian Williams

Injury: Calf

OL Connor McGovern

Injury: Knee

