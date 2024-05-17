Bills confirm 2024 training camp returns to Rochester

The Buffalo Bills are heading back to St. John Fisher University for 2024 training camp.

The team announced that players and coaches will again pack their bags and head down to Rochester to start another season, starting on July 24:

Officially official! We’re heading back to St. John Fisher University for Bills Camp: https://t.co/OS9WThTGaC pic.twitter.com/TSyjDSnXsj — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) May 17, 2024

The occasion will kick off the 23rd year that the Bills have taken to Rochester for training camp. The team also announced that tickets will go on sale at a later date.

In April, it was reported that Buffalo’s football club would likely head back to St. John Fisher for at least one more summer. In recent years, the Bills and the school have continued to agree on one-year deals to hold training camp in Rochester instead of drawing up a longer-term assignment.

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire