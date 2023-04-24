Bills confirm 2023 training camp will take place at St. John Fisher

The Buffalo Bills will head out to the Rochester area for training camp again in 2023.

The team announced on Monday that the Bills will be at St. John Fisher University for training camp. However, the amount of time and schedule had not been confirmed.

In addition, the message the team released indicated that the adventure down the thruway is only pending for 2023, not beyond:

It's (almost) turkey burger szn. We're heading back to St. John Fisher University for our 2023 Training Camp! 🤩 #BillsCamp pic.twitter.com/7xmFqYioDn — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) April 24, 2023

A report in early April suggested that would be the exact scenario, the Bills were set to return but only for 2023. The announcement from the Bills confirms that. While potentially worrisome, the two sides came to a similar agreement a year ago and the Bills are back.

For two summers during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Bills held training camp back in the team’s facilities in Orchard Park.

Since Sean McDermott and Brandon Beane have taken over their respective positions in Buffalo’s front office, the club has cut back appearances out in Rochester during the summer. They’ve appeared to prefer having it held in Orchard Park, but never outwardly say that.

St. John Fisher began hosting Buffalo for training camp in 2000. Prior to that, it was held at Fredonia State (1981-1999) and Niagara University (1968-1980).

Related

AFC East news: Aaron Rodgers is finally traded from Packers to the Jets NFL insider Peter King: Bills like WR prospect Josh Downs, could pass on others for him Bills met with Penn State OL Juice Scruggs at 2023 NFL combine

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire