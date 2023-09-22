Bills at Commanders: Team connections

The Buffalo Bills (1-1) are heading to face the Washington Commanders in Week 3.

While a brand new NFL weekend, both teams are familiar with one another. Some players and coaches more than others.

Here’s a quick list of connections the two teams have with one another ahead of Sunday’s matchup:

Sean McDermott

Bills head coach Sean McDermott with Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Bills head coach Sean McDermott and Commanders head coach Ron Rivera have a long history together. Most notably, McDermott was on Rivera’s coaching staff as defensive coordinator of the Carolina Panthers up until he was hired in Buffalo in 2017.

McDermott and Rivera have faced off as opposing head coaches three times.

TIm Settle

(Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

Diggs attended Our Lady of Good Counsel High School in Olney, MD. It’s a suburb of the Washington, D.C. area. Diggs played his college football at the University of Maryland.

QB Jake Fromm

Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Fromm was a fifth-round pick of the Bills in 2020. He was their emergency backup QB during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fromm left Buffalo in 2021 and spent last season with the New York Giants after he was signed off the Bills’ practice squad. He signed with the Commanders this offseason and is a backup to starting quarterback Sam Howell.

(AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Crowder signed with the Bills ahead of the 2022 season but his stint did not last long after sustaining an injury early in the season. He only made six catches in Buffalo. Crowder joined the Giants this offseason but was cut and signed in Washington.

(Photo by Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images)

Thomas was with the Bills from 2016 to 2018. He was a college quarterback at Virginia Tech and was finding his way in the NFL as a tight end with the Bills. Eventually he made his way to the Commanders in 2020 where his production began exploding.

Efe Obada

(AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)

Obada has taken the connections tour in the NFL.

A British transplant who began his football career later than most, he bounced around training camps and practice squads in the NFL until he latched on with the Panthers in 2017.

There, he crossed paths with both McDermott and Rivera. He left Carolina for Buffalo in 2021 and after spending a year with the Bills he signed with the Commanders when Rivera took over.

Juan Castillo

Credit: Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports

Castillo was on McDermott first two coaching staffs in 2017 and 2018. Officially, he was the Bills’ offensive line coach & run game coordinator.

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire