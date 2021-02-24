Bills ‘Comeback Game’ interrupted Brandon Beane’s ping pong game

Brandon Beane is now a Bills fan. That wasn’t always the case. While the team’s general manager did come to Buffalo via the Panthers, he was always a Carolina guy from birth.

The Panthers club itself was established in 1995 as an expansion team in the NFL, so he picked the Washington Football Team as his favorite team growing up. But as a kid during the Bills’ heyday in the early 90s, Beane was still well aware of them like everyone else.

Recently Beane appeared on NBC Sports analyst Cris Collinsworth’s podcast which featured All-Pro cornerback Richard Sherman and revealed that. In addition, Beane gave some insight into how he previously felt about the Bills all those years ago and in doing so, he discussed the most noteworthy game in team history, “The Comeback.”

As history goes, the biggest come from behind win ever in the NFL was the Bills over the Houston Oilers. Heading into the Wild Card matchup, Beane… was only watching with one eye.

At one point, he more focused on a game of ping pong.

“The Comeback. I remember, I think I was a sophomore or junior in high school and I was watching that game. I remember I was in a buddy’s basement and we were playing ping pong down there,” Beane said.

But then Frank Reich & Co. distracted him from the table.

“Next thing you know, the Bills are making it game,” Beane said. “I wasn’t a Bills fan, but when a team is coming back like that and you feel the momentum, as of a sudden you’re cheering them on.”

For Beane’s full look back and his other thoughts on Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs and all-things Bills discussed on the podcast, here’s the full podcast interview below:

