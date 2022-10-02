The Ravens appeared all set to dominate the Bills today in Baltimore. And then things took a dramatic turn.

After Lamar Jackson was all but unstoppable and Josh Allen could do next to nothing for most of the first half, the Ravens took a 20-3 lead. And then it was Allen’s turn to take over and Jackson’s turn to stumble, and the Bills wound up winning 23-20.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh will be questioned for his surprising decision to go for it on fourth-and-goal with the score 20-20 late in the game, resulting in Jackson throwing an interception that allowed the Bills to march down the field and kick the game-winning field goal.

Allen finished 19 of 36 for 213 yards, with one touchdown, one interception and one sack, plus 70 rushing yards.

Jackson finished 20 of 29 for 144 yards, with one touchdown, two interceptions and two sacks, plus 73 rushing yards.

The Bills improve to 3-1 and continue to look like one of the best teams in the NFL. The Ravens have Super Bowl aspirations as well, but they’ve now fallen to 2-2.

Bills come back to beat Ravens originally appeared on Pro Football Talk