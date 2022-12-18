Bills come alive when snowflakes start falling, defeat Dolphins in thriller to clinch playoff spot

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. – All night the snow had held off, and the Miami Dolphins certainly were thankful for that.

But then came the fourth quarter, and the lake effect machine started churning just when the Bills needed it most, and wouldn’t you know it, that’s right when everything finally turned in Buffalo’s direction.

Having played so poorly on both sides of the ball in the third quarter, turning a 21-13 halftime lead into a 29-21 deficit, the Bills put together two world-class drives and pulled out a thrilling 32-29 victory over the Dolphins that clinched a fourth consecutive playoff berth and seemingly puts a hammerlock on a third straight AFC East title.

Having bumbled and stumbled the entire second half on offense, the Bills came to life as the flakes started flying.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen throws a pass during the fourth quarter against the Miami Dolphins.

Allen got things rolling when he broke a ridiculous 44-yard run to the Miami 13, and then found Dawson Knox for a five-yard TD on third down with 9:02 left to play.

The Bills had to go for two to tie, and on the conversion, Allen lined up in shotgun and had a running start before he leaped to the goal line, and after originally being called short, instant replay confirmed that he got the ball over the plane by about an inch to tie the score at 29-29.

Buffalo’s defense, which had also done its share of bumbling and stumbling in the second half, came up with a big stop and after the Dolphins pinned the Bills back at their 7, Allen put together a wondrous game-winning drive.

The big play came on third-and-6 from the Miami 34 when cornerback Kader Kohou was called for pass interference on Isaiah McKenzie at the 17 with 44 seconds to go.

From there, the Bills positioned the ball for Tyler Bass, and he kicked a 25-yard field goal to win the game.

Playing in near perfect conditions for a December night in Orchard Park – no snow, no wind – both teams moved the ball well on offense in the first half, but the difference was that Buffalo produced three touchdowns while Miami managed just one to go with two field goals. Add that up and the Bills had a 21-13 lead at the break.

After an exchange of punts to start the night, the Dolphins opened the scoring when Jason Sanders kicked a 39-yard field goal after a promising 14-play drive that consumed 7:45 of the first quarter stalled.

The Bills had quite an answer: four plays, 75 yards, including a 45-yard catch and run by Knox, ending with a 14-yard Allen TD pass to Quintin Morris, the first of his NFL career.

On the first play after the kickoff, Raheem Mostert broke five tackles on a 68-yard run to the Bills 4, but the Buffalo defense came up with a great stand by forcing two incomplete passes. Sanders kicked a 21-yard field goal to cut the Miami deficit to 7-6.

Allen responded with a well-oiled machine of a 12-play, 75-yard drive that was keyed his 21-yard strike to Gabe Davis that converted a third-and-17. Later, Cole Beasley made a nine-yard catch, his first since rejoining the team, and Devin Singletary muscled his way to convert a third-and-1 at the Miami 11. Two plays later, Nyheim Hines caught a swing pass from Allen and scooted 10 yards for his first touchdown with the Bills.

Here, Miami showed some mettle as Tua Tagovailoa made some clutch throws to convert three third downs – two to Tyreek Hill plus a 32-yarder to Jaylen Waddle – before Salvon Ahmed burst up the middle for an 11-yard TD to make it 14-13 with 2:59 remaining.

Buffalo then used every second of that final 2:59 to march 82 yards and stretch its lead to 21-13 when Allen threw a four-yard TD pass to James Cook with the clock reading zero. The Dolphins committed three penalties along the way and the Bills also converted three third downs, the biggest a 19-yard pass to McKenzie to the Miami 19.

Just as spectacularly as the first half ended, that’s how badly the second half began as the Bills went three-and-out and three plays later, Waddle was running through the secondary untouched on a 67-yard catch and run touchdown. The two-point conversion failed, leaving the Bills ahead 21-19.

If that wasn’t the play that turned the game, it certainly was Cam Lewis’ bone-headed roughing the punter penalty that gave Miami a first down at the Bills 35 and led to Tagovailoa’s go-ahead 20-yard TD pass to Hill.

Miami extended its lead to 29-21 when Sanders kicked a 47-yard field goal with 11:56 left after Jaelen Phillips strip-sacked Allen and recovered the fumble at the Buffalo 49.

