Bills’ Cole Beasley on TD vs. Dolphins: ‘It’s about time’

Buffalo Bills receiver Cole Beasley did something for the first time with the team, and in his career, against the Miami Dolphins.

During the Bills’ 34-31 Wild-Card win, Beasley scored.

Despite having spent a decade in the NFL, Beasley never found the end zone during the postseason. A bit of a surprising statistic for most to hear, but Beasley admitted it and said it felt good.

“Yeah, it’s about time. It only took me 11 years,” Beasley said via video conference. “I’m just happy it could come in today’s game and I could contribute.”

Beasley re-signed in Buffalo mid-season after retiring earlier this year. That happened after a quick stint with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

After signing, the 33-year-old had minimal impact as he was used primarily as a depth piece.

But Isaiah McKenzie was ruled out against Miami due to a hamstring injury. Enter Beasley.

“That was pretty fun to get the ball back to him,” Allen said at his press conference. “It’s good to have vets like that.”

All in all, if you hadn’t seen Beasley prior to his touchdown, you might have thought he actually was still starting for the Bills all along.

Previously, the wideout and QB both were in-sync during Beasley’s first tenure with the team and often.

While Beasley only had two total catches against the Dolphins, his touchdown mirrored those past days. It was a quick pass out to him and he took it into the end zone for a score.

McKenzie was hurt during practice last week. It’s unclear exactly how serious his hamstring injury is.

The Bills might need more of these plays from Beasley moving forward.

