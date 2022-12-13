The Bills have announced a few roster moves, including the return of one of their formerly key receivers.

As was previously reported earlier on Tuesday, Buffalo made it official that receiver Cole Beasley has signed with the team’s practice squad.

Beasley appeared in two games for Tampa Bay earlier this year, catching four passes for 17 yards.

In 16 games with eight starts with Buffalo last year, Beasley caught 82 passes for 693 yards with one touchdown. Now he’ll return to the club with built-in chemistry with quarterback Josh Allen and previous knowledge of the offense, though there is a different play-caller in Ken Dorsey.

The Bills also added defensive lineman Brandin Bryant to their 53-man roster while waiving defensive tackle C.J. Brewer.

The club also let go of receiver Marquez Stevenson from its practice squad.

Bills make Cole Beasley’s return official originally appeared on Pro Football Talk