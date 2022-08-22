Bills' Cody Ford trade indicator of Teven Jenkins' value in market

Bills' Ford deal shows Jenkins is more valuable to Bears on roster originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Before Teven Jenkins made the transition to right guard, there was widespread belief that the Bears might look to trade the 2021 second-round pick before the start of the season.

The question that normally followed pertained to the return the Bears could expect for a young, talented offensive lineman who hasn’t played up to his potential.

We might have gotten a clue Monday when the Buffalo Bills traded offensive lineman Cody Ford to the Arizona Cardinals for a 2023 fifth-round pick.

Ford, 25, was a second-round pick of the Bills in 2019. In fact, he was the No. 39 overall pick that year, the same slot the Bears grabbed Jenkins at two years later.

Ford has played both guard spots and right tackle during three seasons in Buffalo. He started 29 of 38 games but was beaten out in camp by Justin Pugh and Will Hernandez at guard and Kelvin Beachum at right tackle.

The return for Ford was minimal because he is entering the final year of his contract and has had average to below-average production through his first three seasons.

Jenkins has three years left on his deal and hasn’t logged enough NFL snaps for teams to render a clear verdict on his ability. Should the Bears opt to trade him, I’d expect the return to be a bit higher than Ford’s given the contract and Jenkins’ potential.

However, given how quickly Jenkins has taken to playing guard, it now seems like he could crack the Bears’ starting offensive line, a feat that seemed almost impossible two weeks ago.

After making his right guard debut during the Bears’ preseason win over the Seahawks in Seattle, Jenkins told NBC Sports Chicago that he has embraced the position change and knows the Bears need him to accelerate his transition from tackle to guard.

“I felt like I did good,” Jenkins told NBC Sports Chicago after the Bears’ 27-11 win over the Seahawks at Lumen Field. “It’s just, overall, I have some good things, bad things to clean up, and that might be because of my adjustment period going to guard.

“The NFL is about production now. They don’t care how long it takes, it needs to happen now. I need ramp up my process to go from tackle to guard.”

Jenkins has impressed his teammates and coaching staff with his play at guard. Jenkins brings something general manager Ryan Poles, head coach Matt Eberflus, and his teammates know this Bears team needs more of – toughness and physicality.

“He’s nasty,” running back David Montgomery said of Jenkins. “He’s got controlled chaos. You can kind of see it when he’s playing, so it’s definitely a really good thing to see, especially from the guys up front that are going to help you run the ball, so I’m super excited for Tev too, to kind of prove everybody wrong.”

With Michael Schofield struggling and Sam Mustipher now at center after Lucas Patrick’s injury, Jenkins has the inside track to be the Bears’ starting right guard. His versatility and coachability could be the key to him sticking with the Bears long-term.

But if things change, the Ford deal should serve as a jumping-off point for Poles in any trade talks. But it's clear Jenkins is more valuable to the Bears on the roster -- preferably as the starting right guard -- than in a trade.