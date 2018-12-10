Bills coach Sean McDermott says 'no place' for Jets' cheap shot that hurt his kicker

Not surprisingly, Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott wasn’t pleased with a cheap shot on his kicker.

At the end of the first half Sunday, Bills kicker Stephen Hauschka had a field goal blocked. The New York Jets tried to return it, but it didn’t go very far.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Hasuchka was half-heartedly following the play, which was coming to its conclusion when Jets defensive lineman Henry Anderson decided to blind-side hit Hauschka in the back. It was entirely unnecessary and really cheap for a defensive lineman to blast an unsuspecting kicker in the back.

Hauschka hurt his lower back and hip on the play and McDermott wasn’t happy on Monday.

Jets laid out Bills kicker on a cheap shot

McDermott thought there should have been a penalty on the play, and he called out Anderson for it.

“It’s a shame that Stephen Hauschka took the hit he did,” McDermott said. “There’s no place in our game for plays like that.”

McDermott said Hauschka is day-to-day with the injury.

Hauschka stayed in the game

Hauschka stayed in the game after the hit but missed badly on a 54-yard attempt in the fourth quarter. He did hit two other field goals in the second half of the Bills’ 27-23 loss.

The hit could have been in response to Hauschka previously trying to trip the Jets returner on a long return, which he shouldn’t have done either. But there’s the old “two wrongs don’t make a right” argument.

The NFL will review the Anderson play, and it wouldn’t be a shock if he got a fine even though he wasn’t penalized on the play. The Bills and Jets don’t play again this season, but there might be some bad blood over the hit for some time to come.

Buffalo Bills kicker Stephen Hauschka was hurt on a cheap shot during Sunday’s game. (AP)

Story continues

More from Yahoo Sports:

• Fed-up Redskins fans leave amid historic blowout

• Missed NFL record is the most mind-blowing moment of day

• Chiefs QB’s no-look pass will leave you stunned

• Martin: Cowboys now serious NFC contenders



– – – – – – –

Frank Schwab is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at shutdown.corner@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter!



Subscribe to The Yahoo Sports NFL Podcast

Apple Podcasts• Stitcher • Google Podcasts