Bills coach evades question on Week 4 pregame incident with Patriots

There was a lot of hype going into the Week 4 matchup between the Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots earlier this season, and that was before a pregame incident between involving the two coaching staffs.

You might remember Bills head coach Sean McDermott shooing a pair of Patriots staffers off the field, including Brian Belichick, before that September game at New Era Field. The Patriots ultimately won 16-10 to hand the Bills their first loss of the season.

These two teams will play once more Saturday afternoon at Gillette Stadium, and McDermott had no interest in talking about that Week 4 incident during his media conference call Wednesday.

"I'm not going to comment on that," McDermott said. "That was last game. I don't think it's worth getting into."

Even if McDermott is still upset over what happened, there's no reason for it to consume any of his team's focus ahead of one of the most important games in the Bills' recent history.

There's a lot on the line for both teams in this weekend's showdown.

The Patriots can clinch their 11th consecutive AFC East title with a win. A victory for the Bills would give them an opportunity to win the division in Week 17, but for that to happen, they would need to beat the New York Jets and have the Miami Dolphins beat the Patriots on the road.

Buffalo hasn't beaten a Tom Brady-led Patriots team in the last 15 games of this rivalry during which the 42-year-old quarterback played in the second half. Beating the Patriots on the road and tying them atop the division standings likely would be a massive confidence booster for the Bills as they prepare for just their second playoff appearance since 1999.

