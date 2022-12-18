Bills clinch fourth-straight playoff berth with win over Dolphins
The Buffalo Bills continue their streak: They’ve made the NFL playoffs once again.
The Bills defeated their AFC East rivals, the Miami Dolphins, 32-29, in Week 15. With the victory, Buffalo moved to a 11-3 overall record and it gives the team a postseason berth again.
It’s the fourth-straight playoff appearance for the club that previously had the longest playoff drought in all of sports.
While locked into a chance to make it to the Super Bowl, the Bills have plenty to play for.
Buffalo is not yet locked in as the division, plus the No. 1 overall seed is still up for grabs. But the Bills currently hold that spot, so it’s their race to lose.
