Bills claim DE Kameron Cline off waivers

The Buffalo Bills have claimed defensive end Kameron Cline off waivers after he was released by the Indianapolis Colts.

Cline, 25, has played for the Colts for the past three seasons. He originally signed with the team as an undrafted rookie free agent out of South Dakota following the 2020 NFL draft.

During those three seasons, Cline spent most of the time on the practice squad and appeared in five games across those three seasons.

Cline also contributed on special teams. In 2021, he appeared in 36 percent of the Colts’ snaps on special teams.

